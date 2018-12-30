Very soon it will be in front of you: Akhilesh Yadav on alliance

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Amid speculation over alliance with Mayawati's BSP in run up to the national polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Sunday said there will be a confluence of thoughts in Uttar Pradesh and very soon people will know about it.

After defeating the BJP in a slew of bypolls in the state, Yadav and Mayawati are said to be working for an electoral tie-up in UP where BJP and its allies won 73 of the 80 seats in the last general elections.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In UP, there will be sangam (confluence) of people and sangam of thoughts, and very soon it will be in front of you."

When asked whether the Congress will be a part of this confluence, Yadav said, "I said that there will be sangam of people and thoughts. All answers are included in this."

READ: Ghazipur cop death: UP cops following Yogi's 'Thoko Neeti' to avoid transfers, alleges Akhilesh

In spite of helping the Congress form government in Madhya Pradesh, both Yadav and Mayawati have been staying away from the grand old party.

Yadav didn't hide his displeasure over his lone Madhya Pradesh lawmaker not being included in Kamal Nath's cabinet.

He had said by doing so, Congress "cleared the path for Uttar Pradesh".

While lending support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Mayawati had said that she was helping it to form the government to keep BJP out.

Meanwhile, Yadav also praised efforts made by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to form the federal front.