WATCH | Mehbooba Mufti warns against harassment of militants' families in Jammu and Kashmir

The PDP president appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to take action against police officials involved in the incident.

Published: 30th December 2018 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: After meeting a suspected militant's sister, who was allegedly beaten up by Jammu and Kashmir police, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday warned of "dangerous consequences" if harassment of militants' families is not stopped.

She met the woman, Rubina, at her residence in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Visited Patipora Pulwama where Rubina (whose brother happens to be a militant)was, along with her husband & brother, beaten mercilessly in police custody. The severe nature of her injuries has left her bedridden," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to take action against police officials involved in the incident.

"Urge the jandkgovernor to initiate action and prevent such incidents in the future.

If harassment of families of militants isn't stopped, it will have consequences leading to further alienation in the valley," Mufti said.

Later, talking to reporters, she said such incidents would not be tolerated.

"What is the fault of the sister of a militant? She has been stripped and beaten by the SHO of Trikuta Nagar and of Bhatindi (in Jammu). First, you (male police officials) cannot touch a woman and you should have women police for that. Then, her husband and brother have (also) been beaten," Mufti said.

"I want to ask the governor that if you have a fight with a militant, why are his relatives, especially his sister, beaten? We will not allow this.

I want to tell the governor and warn the police as well that if there is another such incident, then there will be dangerous consequences," she said.

 

