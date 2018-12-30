Working class hit by neo-liberal economic policies: CPI-M leader MY Tarigami

By PTI

JAMMU: Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami Sunday expressed concern over the plight of the working class, saying the government's neo-liberal economic policies had adversely affected them.

"We are concerned over the plight of the working class who is adversely hit by the neo-liberal economic policies pursued by the government which are drastically affecting the workforce in the state," Tarigami said addressing a day-long convention of different trade unions here.

The convention deliberated upon various issues and problems confronting the working class with the determination to intensify struggles to fight anti-people policies of the government.

Tarigami, who is also the state president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said the implementation of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax have had serious ramifications on the livelihood of the working-class people.

The employment situation has worsened under the neo-liberal regime with steep fall in permanent jobs and increase in precarious jobs like contract, casual, temporary, fixed term, part-time, apprentices and trainees.

"The situation has further worsened after the systemic crisis which started in 2008 and is still continuing," he said.

"Such crises are integral to the capitalist system and the employers seek to protect their profits by shifting the burden on to the workers. Increasing unemployment is one of the outcomes of this," he added.

The Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader said the joint trade union movement was raising the demand for employment generation since long.

"It has been demanding that the concessions and exemptions being given to the big corporates should be linked to job creation. But the government totally ignored the demand," he said.

He said while every year tax exemptions of around Rs five lakh crore are given away to the big corporates, employment generation has seen a negative growth.

"Money due to the government is money due to the people. That is being waived off on the pretext that this will create jobs," he said.

"But this has become a chimera. Net employment generation is turning negative. Whatever employment that is created, is of very poor quality, indecent, with no job security, income security or social security," he added.

The convention appealed the workers and employees to make two days general strike on January 8-9 next year, called by the central trade unions, a success.