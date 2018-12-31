Home Nation

2018: Crackdown on illegal sand dredging, gambling in Maharashtra's Palghar

Nearly 738 people were arrested and liquor and other manufacturing material worth Rs 2.35 crore were seized.

By PTI

PALGARH: As many as 96 people were arrested in the crackdown on illegal sand dredging along the Vasai creek and other water bodies in Palghar district of Maharashtra in 2018, police said Monday.

Several raids were conducted during the year to check illegal sand dredging and 116 offences were registered, Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Sand and other equipment worth Rs 23.88 crore were also seized during the raids, he said.

He also said that during the year, 891 raids were conducted to check illegal manufacture and sale of liquor.

Nearly 738 people were arrested and liquor and other manufacturing material worth Rs 2.35 crore were seized, the official said.

To check 'matka' gambling, police registered 77 cases and arrested 629 people for related offences in 2018.

Besides, 38 offences were registered for illegal sale and purchase of gutka in the district.

Around 73 people were arrested and gutka and other banned items worth Rs six crore were recovered, Singh said.

The police also cracked down on drug peddling in the district during the year and registered 79 offences in this connection.

Nearly 135 people were caught and charas, ganja and heroine collectively worth Rs 31 lakh were seized, he said.

During the drive to check sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products near educational institutions, 1,465 people were caught and Rs 3 lakh fine was realised from them, he said, adding that steps to check such crimes will continue in 2019 also.

