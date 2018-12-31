80-year-old tribal man beaten to death on suspicion of black magic in Tripura

By UNI

AGARTALA: Tension mounted in remote tribal hamlet of Mungiakami area of Khowai district after an 80-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Kumrai Para locality by villagers on the suspicion of practicing 'black magic'.

The Tripura Police said that three persons have been arrested on the charge of killing the man identified as Lakhanjoy Reang.

According to reports, victim's neighbour Hanshaman Reang, whose wife died suddenly a few days ago, is the main accused

The villagers believed, the woman died few hours after a brief altercation with Lakhanjoy on some local issue.

Hanshaman Reang suspected that his wife died due to black magic by the victim.

However, police said Hanshaman's wife died due to a long-term illness and that she had been keeping unwell for quite some time. A kangaroo court was held on December 26 last over the suspicion where the victim was also present.

In the meeting, the elderly man, Lakhanjoy Reang, was accused of using black magic on Hanshaman Reang's wife.

Then those gathered at the meeting started thrashing Lakhanjoy Reang with sticks. Soon after the incident, the victim's son took him to hospital.

After battling for life for three days, the victim died yesterday.

The victim's son filed an FIR in Mungiakami police station against six people.

Police has arrested three people, Hanshaman Reang, Indra Kumar Malsom, Brajagopal Reang.

The rest were absconding and investigations are on to nab them.