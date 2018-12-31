Home Nation

80-year-old tribal man beaten to death on suspicion of black magic in Tripura

The Tripura Police said that three persons have been arrested on the charge of killing the man identified as Lakhanjoy Reang.

Published: 31st December 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

AGARTALA: Tension mounted in remote tribal hamlet of Mungiakami area of Khowai district after an 80-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Kumrai Para locality by villagers on the suspicion of practicing 'black magic'.

The Tripura Police said that three persons have been arrested on the charge of killing the man identified as Lakhanjoy Reang.

According to reports, victim's neighbour Hanshaman Reang, whose wife died suddenly a few days ago, is the main accused

The villagers believed, the woman died few hours after a brief altercation with Lakhanjoy on some local issue.

Hanshaman Reang suspected that his wife died due to black magic by the victim.

However, police said Hanshaman's wife died due to a long-term illness and that she had been keeping unwell for quite some time. A kangaroo court was held on December 26 last over the suspicion where the victim was also present.

In the meeting, the elderly man, Lakhanjoy Reang, was accused of using black magic on Hanshaman Reang's wife.

Then those gathered at the meeting started thrashing Lakhanjoy Reang with sticks. Soon after the incident, the victim's son took him to hospital.

After battling for life for three days, the victim died yesterday.

The victim's son filed an FIR in Mungiakami police station against six people.

Police has arrested three people, Hanshaman Reang, Indra Kumar Malsom, Brajagopal Reang.

The rest were absconding and investigations are on to nab them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripura Old man lynching Lakhanjoy Reang Tripura black magic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp