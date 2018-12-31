Bihar set to raise special force for security of industrial units, entrepreneurs 

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: With attacks on industrialists and businessmen on the rise in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said a special police force would soon be raised to provide security exclusively to industrial units and entrepreneurs in the state.

To be formed on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the special state force would initially have two battalions that would be deployed at Dumraon and Begusarai, said Kumar at the ‘Udyami Panchayat,’ a meeting of the representatives of industry bodies. “Posts for the new force have been created and recruitments would begin soon,” he added.

The issue of the murder of six entrepreneurs and businessmen in the state in the past fortnight was raised strongly by the representatives of the two industry bodies, Bihar Industries Association (BIA) and Bihar Chamber of Commerce (BCC).

An environment of fear prevails among industrialists and entrepreneurs in Bihar after young, Patna-based entrepreneur Gunjan Khemka was shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside his factory in Hajipur on December 30. Five more businessmen have been killed in the state since then.

“As for industrialists requiring personal safety, the chief minister clearly directed the home secretary to organise a meeting with the chief secretary and the industry bodies to look into the security demands of entrepreneurs,” said industry minister Jai Kumar Singh.

BIA president KPS Keshri said: “The issue of law and order is not really an issue. What is important is that the government should take suitable and timely action after criminal activities take place. The CM is keen to ensure that industries and businesses run in an atmosphere of freedom and safety”.



