Home Nation

Bihar set to raise special force for security of industrial units, entrepreneurs 

The issue of the murder of six entrepreneurs and businessmen in the state in the past fortnight was raised strongly by the representatives of industry bodies

Published: 31st December 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rehearsal7

Image of CISF soldiers used for representational purpose (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With attacks on industrialists and businessmen on the rise in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said a special police force would soon be raised to provide security exclusively to industrial units and entrepreneurs in the state.

To be formed on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the special state force would initially have two battalions that would be deployed at Dumraon and Begusarai, said Kumar at the ‘Udyami Panchayat,’ a meeting of the representatives of industry bodies. “Posts for the new force have been created and recruitments would begin soon,” he added.

The issue of the murder of six entrepreneurs and businessmen in the state in the past fortnight was raised strongly by the representatives of the two industry bodies, Bihar Industries Association (BIA) and Bihar Chamber of Commerce (BCC).

An environment of fear prevails among industrialists and entrepreneurs in Bihar after young, Patna-based entrepreneur Gunjan Khemka was shot dead by an unidentified gunman outside his factory in Hajipur on December 30. Five more businessmen have been killed in the state since then.

“As for industrialists requiring personal safety, the chief minister clearly directed the home secretary to organise a meeting with the chief secretary and the industry bodies to look into the security demands of entrepreneurs,” said industry minister Jai Kumar Singh.

BIA president KPS Keshri said: “The issue of law and order is not really an issue. What is important is that the government should take suitable and timely action after criminal activities take place. The CM is keen to ensure that industries and businesses run in an atmosphere of freedom and safety”.

 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Bihar industrial units Bihar security CISF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp