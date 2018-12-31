Home Nation

Blood to be provided free of cost at all government hospitals in Punjab from January 1 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Blood will be provided free of cost in government-run hospitals across Punjab from New Year's Day, Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra said Monday.

As part of 'Tandarust Punjab', all government hospitals across the state will provide blood and blood components free of cost to patients, a statement quoted Mohindra as saying.

"Not only shall be blood provided free of cost, it will also be ensured that the blood is available round- the-clock in all the hospitals," the minister said.

Mohindra said the move would benefit thousands of patients across the state who earlier had to pay processing charges of Rs 300 per unit in civil hospitals and Rs 500 per unit in government medical colleges.

"From tomorrow blood and blood components like packed RBC, fresh frozen plasma, platelet rich plasma, platelet concentrate will be given free of cost to all the patients," he said.

He added, "Through Tandarust Punjab Mission, the chief minister of Punjab has taken this vital decision for the poor and downtrodden sections of the society."

'Tandarust Punjab' mission has been envisaged by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take care of the state's air quality, water quality and safe food, among others.

The minister said there are 116 blood banks in Punjab out of which 46 are operated by the government, six by military and 64 by private entities.

Mohindra said last year 2.26 lakh units of blood were collected by government blood banks. He said the entire cost of providing free blood would be borne by the state government.

The minister also said that the government has launched web portal 'E-Raktkosh', which would help in checking availability of a particular blood group and blood components and its quantity across blood banks.

 

