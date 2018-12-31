Chandrababu Naidu talks to Rahul and Mamata to see Triple Talaq Bill is not passed in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning to emphasize the need for not allowing Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha at any cost. He said to protect the rights of Muslims, it is imperative to stop the bill from passing.

Later in a teleconference with his party MPs, the TDP supremo informed them of his conversation with Rahul Gandhi and also his talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I have emphasized the need for a united struggle in Rajya Sabha against the Bill and they too have responded positively,” he told his partymen. He described NDA government’s efforts to bring Triple Talaq Act as an affront to secular values and spirit of democracy.

Chandrababu Naidu said there is a need for a uniform law for all in the country, but at the same time rights of the minorities needs to be protected. Expressing concern at the increasing attacks on minorities, he said insecurity feeling among Muslims bodes ill for the integrity of the country, hence the Central Government should refrain from measures which will harm the interest of the country.

The TDP chief emphasized the need for all anti-BJP should unite and raise their voice in the Parliament to protect the rights of Muslims.‘