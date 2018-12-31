Deoria deputy jailor among four suspended over abduction, torture of realtor by Atiq Ahmad aides

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after ordering an inquiry into the abduction and torture of a Lucknow-based realtor inside Deoria jail by aides of imprisoned mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad Khan, the state government suspended four officials of Deoria jail including the deputy jailor on Monday. The government also ordered to shift the former parliamentarian to district jail of Bareilly.

The state government action against the Deoria jail staff came in the wake of the inquiry report submitted by the prison department into the alleged abduction and torture of realtor Mohit Jaiswal of Lucknow by Atiq’s accomplices inside the Deoria jail in front of the mafia don and his son on Saturday.

Besides, deputy jailor Devkant Yadav, head warder Munna Pandey and warders Rakesh Kumar Sharma and Ram Asrey, were suspended for favouring the incarcerated former MP and relaxing the jail norms to suit his interests. Confirming the action against the jail staff, senior official of prison administration said that departmental inquiry was initiated against jail superintendent DK Pandey and jailor Mukesh Katiyar as well and action was ordered against the two.

Notably, the Lucknow-based realtor was allegedly abducted by the accomplices of Atiq, taken to Deoria jail, held hostage on jail premises and tortured for several hours in front of the of imprisoned criminal-politician and his son Umar Ahmad.

As per the police sources, don’s aides were allegedly forcing the realtor to transfer five of his firms in their name.

ALSO READ: UP government shifts ex-MP Atiq Ahmed from Deoria to Bareilly jail

The criminals also took away the victim’s Fortuner car and other belongings before letting him off. After getting freed by the criminals, realtor Mohit Jaiswal lodged an FIR in Lucknow naming the mafia don Atiq Ahamad , his son Umar and two of his aides -- Zaki Ahmad and Zafarullah - and a few unidentified persons.

The police sources claimed that on the basis of the complaint of the realtor, case of extortion, loot and torture was lodged against the named persons. Meanwhile, two persons -- Gulam Moinudeen of Sultanpur and Irfan of Pratapgarh were arrested by the police in connection with the case and efforts were on to nab rest of the absconding persons.

Police said the arrested men were associated with the former MP. The cops also recovered Jaiswal’s car from Gomti Nagar area.

Moreover, on Sunday, Deoria district administration had raided the jail premises recovering a mobile, SIM cards, knife and other articles from Atiq’s cell. According to police sources, the incident actually happened on last Wednesday but the victim lodged the FIR on Saturday after his return to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Deoria DM, Amit Kishore had set up a four-member probe team under ADM (administration) to look into the matter. The probe team conducted inquiry on jail premises on Monday and submitted report till the evening. During the probe team’s interaction with inmates of Deoria jail, laxity of jail staff came to the fore. Deorai district administration had sent the probe report to the home department in Lucknow on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and sister Sehla Khan visited Deoria jail to meet him. Refuting Jaiswal’s allegations, Parveen said he was a business partner of her husband. She said she would meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to demand a high-level probe into the case.