Home Nation

From New Year, Gujarat students asked to say 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Bharat' during roll call to foster patriotism​

As per the notification, the decision was taken by the state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in a review meeting held Monday.

Published: 31st December 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image of school students used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Students of Gujarat schools will answer roll calls with 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Bharat' instead of the current 'yes sir' and 'present sir' from January 1 in order to foster patriotism, a notification issued Monday stated.

The notification, issued by the Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), lays down that students of Class 1-12 in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools will have to respond to the attendance call with "Jai Hind" or "Jai Bharat," starting January 1.

The objective of the new practice is to "foster patriotism among students right from childhood," it said.

As per the notification, the decision was taken by the state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in a review meeting held Monday.

Copies of the notification were sent to the district education officials with instructions to implement it from January 1.

Minister Chudasama could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat school Gujarat schools roll calls roll calls Jai Hind Jai Bharat patriotism GSHSEB Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp