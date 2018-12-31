Home Nation

HRD Ministry didn't receive any complaint for exorbitant fees by deemed to be universities: Govt

As per norms, deemed to be universities cannot charge any fees towards a capitation fee or donation; any amount other than charges for admission which has been declared by it in the prospectus.

Satya Pal Singh

Union minister Satya Pal Singh (File photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry has not received any complaints regarding charging of exorbitant fees by the deemed to be universities, Parliament was informed Monday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"No specific complaints are received by this ministry regarding charging of exorbitant fee by the deemed to be universities. As per the University Grants Commission norms, deemed to be universities are not allowed to accept payment towards certain heads on the pretext of admission fees and other fees," Singh said.

As per norms, deemed to be universities cannot charge any fees towards a capitation fee or donation; any amount other than charges for admission which has been declared by it in the prospectus for admission against any such seat and on the website of the institution and any payment without a proper receipt in writing issued for such payment to the student concerned admitted in such an institution.

