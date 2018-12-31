Home Nation

In case of farmer's death, Bengal govt to pay his family Rs 2 lakh, announces Mamata Banerjee

The money will be paid to the family in death case of any peasants aged between 18-60 years under 'Krishi Krishak Bandhu' scheme, which will come into effect on January 1.

Published: 31st December 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will pay Rs 2 lakh in case of death of a farmer, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Monday.

"We have a total of 72 lakh farmer families in the state. We do not want them to suffer. We will start the scheme from tomorrow and the farmers will be able to start applying from February," Banerjee said.

Under the same scheme, farmers will also get Rs 2,500 twice a year for growing a single crop per acre, she said.

"We will spend over hundreds of crores of rupees for the peasants under this scheme," she said.

The state government will spend the money from the budgetary allocation of the agriculture department, Banerjee added.

TAGS
Bengal government farmers insurance scheme Krishi Krishak Bandhu

