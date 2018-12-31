Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted as Opposition protests continue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Monday due to unrelenting protests and sloganeering by the opposition on various issues, including demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale aircraft deal.

This, however, was for the first time since the Winter Session began on December 11 that Question Hour continued for about 50 minutes despite din.

On most of the days, the proceedings were adjourned during the initial hour.

As soon as the House met at 11 AM, MPs belonging to the Congress, AIADMK and TDP came to the Well and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

While the Congress has been demanding a JPC probe into the Rafale deal, those from the AIADMK protested against the construction of a dam across Cauvery River.

TDP members sought special status for Andhra Pradesh.

As more than 25 members from various parties continued to shout slogans and displayed placards while standing in the Well, Mahajan adjourned the House for about 10 minutes till noon.

Six questions were taken up during the Question Hour.