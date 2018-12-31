Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Doctors’ demand higher salaries

The faculty forum of the prestigious Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is pitching for a hike in perks and salaries. The forum has urged the state government to let the Centre take over the hospital and run it on the lines of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) if it was finding it difficult to cope with the financial load.

The forum reminded the state government that in 2011, the UP government’s gazette re-emphasised the super specialty nature of the institute and recommended that the salaries, allowances and perks be aligned with AIIMS, New Delhi.

Bahadur Shah Zafar remembered

Mirza Faizuddin Bahadur Shah Zafar, the descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, wants his great grandfather’s mortal remains to be brought back to India from Yangon where he was buried during his exile. Zafar had led the Indian uprising against the British in 1857. Mirza Faizuddin was in Lucknow recently to see an Urdu play ‘Zafar’ presented by the UP Urdu Akademi and Avadh Art Galaxy.

Through the play, the life and times of Zafar were resurrected on the stage with renditions of Zafar’s ghazals by noted singer Jaidev Chatterji in the background. Chatterji is a disciple of ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. Bahadur Shah’s reign lasted from 1837 to 1857. After the revolt against the British, he was exiled to Yangon where he lived out his days.

Traffic woes mount with illegal parking

As if irregular parking and encroachment was not enough, areas under elevated metro stations across the city are becoming bays for illegal and haphazard parking. While the metro will make the life easier for commuters, haphazardly parked vehicle under the elevated metro station are sure to spell trouble for residents and is likely to give a tough time to traffic controllers as well. In a last couple of days, the traffic police have challaned as many as 1,700 vehicles and seized 200 for irregular parking during a drive but it failed to deter the defaulters at least for now.

Seniors to mentor budding cops

To nurture new entrants into the state’s police force, seniors will now don the mentors’ cap soon. Senior IPS officers of the ranks of ADG, IG and DIG would guide new recruits and share the tricks of the trade with them in order to turn them a better force. At a meeting of IPS association, the top cops huddled to draw a plan first to train the trainers to polish their teaching skills. They also deliberated upon oft felt need to grant offs to non-gazette ranks in police force in order to improve the performance of the cops in field duty.

