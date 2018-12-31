No more Deendayal logo on official documents in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh on Sunday decided to discontinue printing the logo of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on official documents, circulars and letter-heads of any department with immediate effect.

During the previous regime of the BJP, the logo was used in government documents and advertisements to commemorate Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebration in 2016.

“The state government’s decision emerges out of aversion. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a great thinker who believed in taking along every segment of the society. Today, he remains an inspiration. It’s sad that with the change of government, the logo is being removed,” said the former chief minister Raman Singh.

Several events were held in the state under Raman’s rule to mark Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebrations. “The centenary year is over so there is no reason why his logo should be continued to be used...” Baghel said while speaking to reporters.

In response to the BJP’s assertion calling the government’s move as an act of acrimony, Congress spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari retaliated saying, “There is no contribution of Deendayal Upadhyaya, either in Independent India or in Chhattisgarh state. He has not accomplished any commendable work which could merit this.”