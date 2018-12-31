Home Nation

No more Deendayal logo on official documents in Chhattisgarh

During the previous regime of the BJP, the logo was used in government documents and advertisements to commemorate Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebration in 2016.  

Published: 31st December 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel, the new Chhattisgarh CM (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh on Sunday decided to discontinue printing the logo of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on official documents, circulars and letter-heads of any department with immediate effect.

During the previous regime of the BJP, the logo was used in government documents and advertisements to commemorate Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebration in 2016.  

“The state government’s decision emerges out of aversion. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a great thinker who believed in taking along every segment of the society. Today, he remains an inspiration. It’s sad that with the change of government, the logo is being removed,” said the former chief minister Raman Singh.  

Several events were held in the state under Raman’s rule to mark Upadhyaya’s birth centenary celebrations. “The centenary year is over so there is no reason why his logo should be continued to be used...” Baghel said while speaking to reporters.  

In response to the BJP’s assertion calling the government’s move as an act of acrimony, Congress spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari retaliated saying, “There is no contribution of Deendayal Upadhyaya, either in Independent India or in Chhattisgarh state. He has not accomplished any commendable work which could merit this.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deendayal Upadhyaya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp