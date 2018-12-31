Home Nation

Opposition demands triple talaq bill be sent to select committee

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the bill is very crucial and requires further scrutiny.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of opposition in RS

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress and other opposition parties on Monday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the triple talaq bill be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny, even as the government accused them of doing politics on the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the bill is very crucial and requires further scrutiny and claimed that more than half of the members belonging to several parties have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee.

He accused the government of breaking the tradition of sending bills to select committees for scrutiny before they become a law.

READ: Rajya Sabha adjourned till January 2 following uproar over Triple talaq Bill

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the passage of the legislation.

He said the Congress has already supported the bill in the Lok Sabha earlier.

"The Congress and other parties are only playing politics on this issue which is very important for ensuring the rights of married Muslim women," he said.

Amid the din created by the opposition members as well as AIADMK members protesting in the well of the House over the Cauvery issue, deputy chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House for 15 minutes as the stalemate persisted over the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2018.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday last.

TAGS
Triple Talaq Bill Rajya Sabha select committee Ghulam Nabi Azad

