Home Nation

Over 15,000 habitations affected due to Uranium contamination: Drinking Water Ministry 

Minister Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi said 330 districts across the country have been affected by water contaminated by Arsenic, Fluoride, Iron, Salinity, Nitrate and heavy metal.

Published: 31st December 2018 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

The Minister said the state governments have to plan, design, approve, execute, operate and maintain the schemes for providing safe drinking water to rural population (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 15,000 habitations have been affected due to water contaminated by Arsenic and 400 by Uranium, the Rajya Sabha was informed Monday.

Minister of State for drinking water and sanitation Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi said out of 15,804 habitations affected due to water contaminated by Arsenic, as many as 9,250 habitations were found in West Bengal and 4,320 in Assam.

Over 400 habitations have been affected with water contaminated with Uranium, he said.

Calling rural drinking water supply a state subject, Jigajinagi said the state governments have to plan, design, approve, execute, operate and maintain the schemes for providing safe drinking water to rural population.

"The funds provided to states under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) can be utilised for providing safe drinking water to water quality affected population of the country," he said.

In reply to a separate question, he said 330 districts across the country have been affected by water contaminated by Arsenic, Fluoride, Iron, Salinity, Nitrate and heavy metal.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Uranium contamination Drinking Water Ministry  Drinking Water contamination Arsenic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp