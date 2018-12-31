Home Nation

Rajya Sabha adjourned till January 2 following uproar over Triple talaq Bill

Amid the AIADMK slogan shouting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the entire opposition wants discussion.

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till January 2 pm after Opposition created a ruckus over Triple Talaq Bill, ANI reported.

As soon as papers were laid, AIADMK members trooped into the well of House raising the Cauvery issue and shouting slogans "We want Justice".

Some DMK members too were on their feet.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh made a fervent appeal to AIADMK members to return to their seats so that zero hour mention could be taken up, but the same went unheeded.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Congress and other opposition parties want to hold discussions.

The House, he said, was being disrupted by AIADMK members and the entire opposition should not be blamed for disturbances.

"This is a matter between the government and the AIADMK," Azad said.

As the sloganeering continued, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, an obituary reference was made to film-maker Mrinal Sen, who passed away on Sunday.

Sen was a member of the House between August 1997 and August 2003.

The Deputy Chairman also announced that there will be no sitting of the Rajya Sabha on New Year day on January 1, 2019, after Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said there was consensus among members.

Goel expressed hope that the House would function to complete the listed business in the remaining 5 days of the Winter Session.

While declaring January 1 as a holiday, the Deputy Chairman hoped that the House would run smoothly.

Harivansh also informed the House about a death in the family of Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Naidu had to rush to his native place following the death, Harivansh said, adding the Chairman had informed several members on phone.

As per the listed business of Monday, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the triple talaq bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

