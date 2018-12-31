Home Nation

Rs 41,167 crore given in the name of best friends: Rahul Gandhi attacks government over bank losses

The Congress president cited a news report quoting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that banks lost Rs 41,167 crore in 2017-18.

Published: 31st December 2018 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government Monday over the Rs 41,167-crore loss suffered by banks during the past year, saying the money given to "best friends" could have been used for running the MGNREGA for one full year, waiving farm loans in three states and opening 40 new AIIMS in the country.

"In the guise of 'chowkidaar', they do the work of thieves. Rs 41,167 crore given in the name of best friends.

"In this Rs 41,167 crore, MGNREGA would have run for one full year, loans of farmers in three states would have been repaid and 40 AIIMS could have been started," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi cited a news report quoting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that banks lost Rs 41,167 crore in 2017-18.

According to data released by the RBI, fraudsters looted Rs 41,167. 7 crore from the banking system in 2017-18, a sharp jump of 72 per cent from Rs 23,933 crore the previous year, despite "stringent monitoring and vigilance".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bank loss Loan frauds bank frauds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp