Home Nation

Triple Talaq bill: TMC for women's development, against using religion in politics, says Mamata Banerjee​

She said the TMC had 33 per cent elected women representatives and urged other political parties to follow suit.

Published: 31st December 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was for the socio-economic development of women, but was against using religion in politics to get justice for them.

Banerjee, who was commenting on the Opposition stalling the "triple talaq" bill following which the Rajya Sabha was adjourned, said her party was "totally in favour of women".

She said the TMC had 33 per cent elected women representatives and urged other political parties to follow suit.

"We are totally in favour of women. We are for the socio-economic development of women. Women should not face any injustice. But if there is any politics with their religions, I think the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members are capable of catering to the situation," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

The TMC supremo said party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay spoke on the "triple talaq" bill in Parliament on December 28 and said the bill should be sent to the Joint Select Committee.

All opposition parties shared the same opinion, she added.

"Without the party instruction, he (Bandyopadhyay) cannot speak," Banerjee said.

Elaborating on her party's support to women, she said, "It is only in the TMC that we have more than 33 per cent elected women members. I request all the political parties to give 33 per cent reservation to women.

"In (West) Bengal, we have 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayat as well as in municipal areas," the chief minister added.

"If you want to give justice to women, you cannot be unjust to others. So, wherever justice is needed, we support the people, but wherever there will be injustice, we will not support it. We will fight it out," she said.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) punished or penalised people whenever a certain issue did not suit it, Banerjee, a strident critic of the saffron party, said, "I do not agree with this." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee TMC Trinamool Congress triple talaq bill Women Empowerment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp