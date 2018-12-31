UP government shifts ex-MP Atiq Ahmed from Deoria to Bareilly jail

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government Monday ordered shifting of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed from the Deoria jail to the Bareilly jail after a Lucknow-based businessman accused the former MP of abducting and assaulting him inside the prison.

"Approval has been given for shifting undertrial Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Deoria district jail, to Bareilly district jail on administrative grounds," an order issued by the Prisons department read.

The order was signed by Joint Secretary, Prisons, Surya Prakash Singh Sengar.

Businessman Mohit Jaiswal has alleged that he was abducted from the state capital last week and driven almost 300 km to the Deoria jail where gangster Ahmed and his accomplices assaulted him and forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.