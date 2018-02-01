ITANAGAR: Arunachal CM expands Cabinet with induction of Jarkar Gamlin Itanagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today expanded his ministry by inducting Jarkar Gamlin as a Cabinet minister.

With Gamlin's induction, the total strength of the Cabinet has risen to 12. The portfolio of the newly-inducted minister would be allocated soon, sources at the Chief Minister's Office here said. Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra administered the oath and secrecy to Gamlin at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Khandu, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Gamlin, who represents Aalo East constituency in West Siang district, had been holding the post of Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Develoment Agency (APEDA). He had also served as the Transport minister in the previous Nabam Tuki-led government.