ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the state's advertisement policy that would help the state government pay its bills to media houses on timely basis.

With the formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Advertisement Policy 2018 a centralised funding policy would be in place, state government spokesman Bamang Felix said in a statement here today.

The state government, till now, did not have an advertisement policy, officials said.

The state cabinet, on January 30, also approved for release of gratuitous relief of Rs 2,000 for all contingency and casual workers serving under the state government.

The chief minister had announced to release the relief during a labour rally in August 2017.

The cabinet further approved creation of 25 posts of assistant professors in government colleges under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiya (RUSA) programme.

It also approved enhancement of salary of the teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) on contractual basis up to 22 per cent from April 1.

The cabinet also directed the education department to ensure that salaries are disbursed by the first week of the subsequent month through Aadhar-based direct bank transfer.

It also issued strictures to the department to frame a detail action plan to inculcate discipline among teachers and also take actions against errant teachers, Felix said.