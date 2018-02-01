Bhima Koregaon Case: Milind Ekbote's anticipatory bail application to be heard on Friday
MUMBAI: Anticipatory bail application of Milind Ekbote, one of the prime accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, would now be heard on Friday (February 2).
The application came for hearing before the bech of Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice B. P. Colabawala on Wednesday. But the bench recused itself from hearing the case after which Ekbote's lawyer moved the case before the bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre, where it would be heard on February 2.
Ekbote, in his plea, has claimed that he has been wrongly implicated under false charges and pleaded that charges against him be quashed. He also claimed that he was not present at the location during the violence and had no role in the whole incident at all.
Two FIRs were registered against Ekbote, in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aurangabad, accusing him for his alleged role in the violence at Bhima Koregaon during bi-centenary celebrations of the war memorial there. Charges under various sections of the IPC including that of the atrocities act were levelled against Ekbote. He had moved an anticipatory bail application at a local court in Pune, which was rejected last week.