JAIPUR: The ruling BJP on Thursday conceded defeat in Rajasthan, where the Congress won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat and was poised to grab the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats.

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami told reporters: "We respect the people's mandate and we will analyse the reasons for our defeat. I am taking responsibility for the defeat."

The Congress drew a blank in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.