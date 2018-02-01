An FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) in a graft case for possessing more than Rs 45 lakh in unaccounted cash, allegedly collected from smugglers operating on the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused, Jibu D Mathew, the commandant of 83 Battalion of BSF, was intercepted at about 5.50 pm on Tuesday at Alleppey railway station.

“On examining Jibu D Mathew about the source of the said cash, it is revealed that the said cash was obtained by him from smugglers on India-Bangladesh borders as illegal gratification for the favours he had made to them in the capacity of BSF commandant, 83 Battalion,” reads the CBI FIR registered at the agency’s Anti-Corruption Branch at Cochin on Wednesday.

The agency swung into action after receiving information at 3 pm on Tuesday that Mathew was travelling from Shalimar to Kayamkulam on Shalimar Express with about `50 lakh collected in bribes. The CBI team boarded the train at Ernakulam and kept a watch on him before he got off the train at Alleppey railway station.

“Upon opening the main pocket of the trolley bag, ...it was found that bundles of currency notes of denominations 2,000 and 500 are placed inside the blue trolley. Upon counting the bundles, it was found that there are 18 bundles of currency notes of denomination 2,000 amounting to Rs 34,44,000, and 22 bundles of denomination 500, amounting to Rs 10,86,500, adding to a total of Rs 45,30,500,” added the FIR.

Mathew has been booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.