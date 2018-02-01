JAMMU: Claiming that the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has no jurisdiction to probe the Army's conduct, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said compensation to a youth tied to a moving Army vehicle in 2017 will mean condemning the Army officer without a hearing.



Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, also the state Home Minister, said in a reply to a written question from senior National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar in the Assembly: "No allegations as regards the violation of human rights of the applicant have been levelled against the state government or any of its functionaries.



"The state government has discharged its obligation by registering an FIR number 38/2017 in the matter at Beerwah police station and consequently initiated investigation.



"Paying compensation to Farooq Ahmad Dar, who was tied to an Army vehicle by Major Leetul Gogoi would tantamount to establish the officer's guilt without affording him an opportunity of being heard."



A video of Dar tied to a moving Army vehicle had gone viral. The incident occurred on April 9 -- the day bypolls for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat were held -- in Budgam last year.



The state government, in its reply, had termed as "handicapped" the SHRC which had recommended Rs 10 lakh be paid to Dar since the commission has no jurisdiction to go into the Army conduct.