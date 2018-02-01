NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today asked the police to ensure that the mystery behind the recent arson attacks on properties of lawyers in the national capital is solved.

The court's observation came during the hearing of a PIL initiated by it after lawyers abstained from work on January 25 in protest against the attacks.

"Ensure they (cases) are solved," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar told the Delhi Police, which said it has "started working on them".

The court listed the PIL along with a petition filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), which has sought a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the attacks on lawyers, besides guidelines for advocates' security.

The attacks took place on January 4, 9 and 22 on the lawyers representing a woman advocate, who was allegedly assaulted by policemen and dragged out of her house, after a stalking case was lodged against her by a woman purportedly over a property dispute.

On January 9 and 22, arson attacks were carried out on the properties and cars of senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Kirti Uppal, also the president of the DHCBA, by using inflammable material.

Uppal's Hyundai Tucson car that was parked outside his house in south Delhi's Nizamuddin West, was set on fire by unidentified people.

On January 4, two cars -- a Maruti Swift and a Honda Amaze -- parked in the east Delhi house of advocate Ravi Sharma were torched by unidentified persons.