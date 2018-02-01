KOLKATA: A minor fire broke out at the state-run Calcutta National Medical College in Kolkata's Beniapukur area on Thursday evening, with no one injured in the blaze, a fire official said.

"There was a minor fire on the third floor of Rammohan Block around 5 p.m. However, the blaze was doused without any difficulty," an official from the city fire brigade headquarters said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire.

"A short circuit in electrical wiring in the building caused the fire. It has since been fixed," the official added.