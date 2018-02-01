Flipkart buyer alleges he got detergent bar instead of iPhone
By PTI | Published: 01st February 2018 10:17 PM |
Last Updated: 01st February 2018 10:17 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: A 26-year-old software engineer in the city was in for a rude shock when the e-tailing major Flipkart delivered a detergent bar instead of an iPhone-8 which he had ordered and paid for.
After he approached the Byculla police in central Mumbai, a case of cheating was registered against Flipkart.
Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali, the complainant, said he had ordered an iPhone-8 on the shopping portal and made the full payment of Rs 55,000.
On January 22, he alleges, the package delivered at his house in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai had a detergent bar inside instead of the premium mobile phone.
"Nagrali approached us with a complaint yesterday, and an offence of cheating was registered against Flipkart,"
Avinash Shingte, senior police inspector at the Byculla police station, told PTI.
A Flipkart spokesman told PTI that the company is conducting an inquiry into the incident.