CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has asked its departments, boards and corporations to make all official correspondence in Hindi and use English only in legal matters related to the Supreme Court and other courts, an official said today.

The government spokesman said the departments have been told to correspond with the general public in Hindi language.

He said the departments would ensure translation of all forms and applications in Hindi and English and upload them on their websites.

All head of departments, divisional commissioners of Karnal, Hisar, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak districts, all deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers, managing directors of boards and corporations and all universities in the state have been directed to ensure compliance of the instruction, he said.