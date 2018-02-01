THANE: A 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Madhubani district in Bihar by her lover and kept at his friend's place for nearly two months, was rescued from Diva in Thane district, police said today.

The victim was rescued by the Crime Branch officials yesterday and her 18-year-old lover, who had allegedly kidnapped her, was arrested from the spot, a police officer said. "The minor had been kidnapped by her lover from Adhvadi village in Kirhad taluka in Madhubani district on December 3 last year.

The police there had registered a case under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (A) (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc)," senior police inspector Nitin Thakre said. The accused, who was the neighbour of the victim, was in love with her.

The Madhubani police had received information that the accused had kept the girl captive at his friend's house in Betavade village in Diva in Thane district. They intimated the Thane police about it. Accordingly a trap was laid and the girl was rescued and the accused was held, Thakre said.

The duo was handed over to the Madhubani police, he added.