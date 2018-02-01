NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was today adjourned until Monday following the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

There will be no Lok Sabha sitting tomorrow in view of the death of BJP MP Chintaman Vanga on January 30, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. "The practice is to adjourn the House whenever there is a demise of a sitting member. But the president has convened the session so that a constitutional responsibility (of presenting the Budget) be carried out," the Speaker said.