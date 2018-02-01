Medical college admission scam: Congress lauds CJI Dipak Misra for taking principled stand in Justice Shukla case
NEW DELHI: The Congress today lauded CJI Dipak Mishra for taking a "principled position" in the case of Allahabad High Court judge Justice S N Shukla, who has been found guilty of misconduct by an internal probe into a medical college admission scam.
"We certainly congratulate the Chief Justice of India for taking a principled position and it must apply to all cases," party leader Kapil Sibal said.
CJI Dipak Misra has recommended the removal of Shukla as part of an in-house procedure.
Asked about the CPI(M)'s demand that the CJI be impeached in view of concerns raised by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, he said it was a serious matter.
"The Left parties have spoken to us (on the issue). We are talking to other people too. It is a serious matter," he added.
Warning that democracy is at stake, four senior judges of the Supreme Court had on January 12 mounted a virtual revolt against the country's chief justice, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders, sending shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.