DIMAPUR: The BJP in Nagaland is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea for the February 27 Assembly elections even as a conglomerate of tribal organisations have called a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Thursday.

A BJP delegation left for Delhi on Wednesday after Naga National Political Group (NNPG) working committee, an umbrella organisation of extremist groups, warned against contesting polls. The BJP held a closed-door meeting in Dimapur where it discussed the threat as well as the decision of its central leadership to contest elections.

Though the Election Commission issued the notification for polls, no candidate filed nominations. February 7 is the last date for filing of nominations.

In the backdrop of the threat by the group, BJP state president Visasolie Lhounghu reportedly gave a written undertaking to the NNPGs.

“The BJP Nagaland state unit, on our own volition, ensure the Naga people that till 12 noon of January 31, 2018, we would refrain from issuing party tickets even if central command directs us to do so,” stated the letter, circulated on the social media.

The NNPGs had served an ultimatum on the BJP to clarify its stand on the polls before Wednesday noon. A BJP insider said the undertaking was issued “under duress”.

Lhounghu will brief BJP leaders in Delhi about the difficulty of inviting the wrath of extremist groups and tribal organisations if they go to polls.