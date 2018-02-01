SHILLONG: North East Social Democratic Party (NESDP) sitting legislator from Jirang constituency Lamboklang Mylliem today resigned as member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Mylliem submitted his resignation letter to Speaker A T Mondal, Assembly's Commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons said here.

Meghalaya Assembly elections will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be held on March 3. The tenure of the current House will expire on March 6.

Earlier, Independent MLA from Mawrynkneng David A Nongrum, Independent legislator from Rongara-Siju Rophul S Marak and Congress legislator from Chokpot Bluebell R Sangma also resigned members of the Assembly.

NCP MLA Marthon Sangma and Independent MLA Brigaddy Marak also resigned from their elected posts and joined the Congress party.

Altogether, a total of 21 of 60 sitting legislators have resigned so far as members of the ninth Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to seek re-election from other political parties in the upcoming Assembly elections.