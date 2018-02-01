PORT BLAIR: In a shocking development some candidates, who had appeared in the LGC exam conducted by Port Blair Municipal Council, have recently received phone calls from unknown persons of New Delhi, who are demanding money for higher marks.

Some calls are being received by Candidates that their marks are low and the marks can be increased by transferring Rs. 50,000 in particular Bank Accounts.

Surprisingly the caller has been calling local candidates openly, providing the Name Bank Account numbers, and Aadhar card number together fearlessly. Not only this they are also revealing the phone

number without any fear, which is raising many eyebrows.

The most important point is that how these people sitting in New Delhi are getting the phone numbers of candidates and also the roll numbers, who had appeared in LGC exam organized by Port Blair Municipal

Council, triggering fear of candidates’ data leak.

“We fear that something is terribly wrong in entire system and a thorough investigation must be conducted in this regard,” said a candidate who received such call and now does not want his name to be quoted.

Meanwhile, the Port Blair Municipal Council today issued a clarification in this regard saying that details like names, father or husband names and telephone numbers were uploaded on the website so that they can ensure correctness of the details and get it corrected in case of any error. This was done to ensure that all applicants with correct details are allowed to participate in the recruitment process. Since the details of the candidates were available in public domain, anyone can see that the data and hence the question of leakage does not arise,” the clarification said.

The clarification added that in one case a complaint was received by the Secretary PBMC in the evening of 30.01.2018 about receiving a call for Rs. 50,000/- to get higher marks.

“The matter was immediately reported to the Police for further investigation and action as per the law. Since the complainant gave details like Phone Number and the Bank Account Number of the Caller,

every effort will be made to take the complaint at logical conclusion. In fact the Police has very promptly started investigation and contacted the undersigned,” the Secretary of Port Blair Municipal Council said in a release today.



