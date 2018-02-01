NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hailed the party's Rajasthan unit for its impressive show in the bypolls for two Lok Sabha and one Assembly seats, calling the outcome a "rejection" of the BJP by the people.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he was proud of each of the partymen in the state, currently under the BJP's rule.

"Well done Rajasthan Congress! Proud of each and every one of you. This is a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan. #RajasthanByPolls," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress was maintaining significant lead in Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary seats won by the BJP in 2014, while it won the Mandalgarh assembly seat.

In Alwar, Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav was leading by 39,826 votes over his nearest rival Jaswant Yadav of the BJP after 15 rounds of counting.

Congress' Raghu Sharma was ahead of his nearest BJP rival Ram Swaroop Lamba by 23,882 votes.

Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat defearing BJP's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes.