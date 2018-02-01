JAIPUR: Congress candidates have established unassailable lead in Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan, with the party set to deal a huge blow to the state's ruling BJP which had won them in 2014.

Karan Singh Yadav and Raghu Sharma were leading their nearest rivals Jaswant Yadav and Ram Swaroop Lamba by over 1.94 lakh and 80,455 lakh votes in the by-poll for Alwar and Ajmer seats respectively, Chief Electoral Officer Govind Sharma said.

The main opposition party's candidate Vivek Dhakad has already won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat, defeating his BJP rival Shakti Singh Hada.

After the 11th round of counting, Dhakad surged ahead of Shakti Singh Hada, who was leading in initial trends, and emerged as the winner.

Dhakad garnered 70,146 votes, defeating Hada by 12,976 votes.

Dhakad, a law graduate, had contested assembly election in 2013 as a Congress candidate from this seat but lost to Kumari by 18,540 votes.

Mandalgarh has traditionally been a Congress seat but last time the BJP had won the seat.

The BJP had won all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2014 general elections.

The party, which wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan in 2013, had 161 MLAs in the House of 200.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Both the parties have campaigned aggressively, as the bypolls results were expected to reveal the mood for the Assembly polls ahead.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should resign on moral grounds.

"After failing to appease voters over religion, the BJP tried polarising over caste...It is a victory of people, party workers and all leaders," he said at a press conference.

The bypolls were necessitated after the death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)