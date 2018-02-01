JAIPUR: The Congress on Thursday wrested Rajasthan's Mandalgarh constituency in the by-elections held on Monday. The party is ahead of the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Ajmer and Alwar.

According to a report by ANI, Congress's Vivek Dhakad has won Mandalgarh assembly seat by 12976 votes.

Congress candidates led from the beginning in both the Lok Sabha seats and forged ahead in Mandalgarh after initially trailing at the second spot, Election Commission officials said.

In Alwar, Jaswant Singh Yadav of BJP faced Karan Singh Yadav of the Congress, while Raghu Sharma of Congress contested BJP's Ram Swaroop Lamba in Ajmer.

The main contenders for the Mandalgarh seat were BJP's Shakti Singh Hada and Congress's Vivek Dhakad.

According to ANI reports, the Congress is leading in Ajmer by 20800 votes, in Alwar Lok Sabha by 43728 votes and in Mandalgarh assembly by 116 votes

This is being termed as a crucial contest ahead of the state elections which are scheduled later in 2018.

While the counting of votes for the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats was being done in the respective constituencies, the counting for the Mandalgarh assembly seat is being held in Bhilwara.

A total of 42 candidates were in the fray for the three seats.

Both the parties have campaigned aggressively, as the bypolls results were expected to reveal the mood for the Assembly polls ahead.

The bypolls were necessitated after the death of BJP MPs Sanwarlal Jat from Ajmer, Mahant Chand Nath Yogi from Alwar, and MLA Kirti Kumari from Mandalgarh.

(With inputs from ANI)

