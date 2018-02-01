KOLKATA: Ruling Trinamool Congress registered a massive victory in the by-elections to Uluberia Lok Sabha and Noapara Vidhan Sabha seats in West Bengal on Thursday. On the other hand, BJP gained big by replacing CPM as the runners-up to both the seats.

While TMC’s Uluberia candidate and former MP Sultan Ahmed’s widow Sajda Ahmed won by more than 4.74 lakh votes over rival BJP candidate Anupam Mallick, the ruling party’s Noapara candidate and Garulia municipality chairman Sunil Singh secured 63,018 more votes than rival BJP candidate Sandeep Banerjee.

“People are with TMC and this is the result of my late husband’s hard work in the constituency,” Sajda Ahmed said.

On the other hand, Sunil Singh vowed to complete pending works. “I will stay with the people and try to complete the pending works by the next two and half years,” he said.

The ruling party secured nearly 61 per cent of the polled votes garnering some 7.67 lakh votes in Uluberia while BJP gained 23 per cent of the votes garnering some 2.93 lakh votes. In Noapara, the TMC garnered 1.11 lakh votes securing 57 per cent vote share, while BJP garnered 20 per cent votes securing 38,711 votes. CPM bagged 1.38 lakh votes in Uluberia and 35,497 votes in Noapara. Congress put up a dismal show in both the constituencies.

“As long as people are with us nobody can dislodge us. There is an unwritten alliance between the opposition parties,” education minister Partha Chatterjee said.