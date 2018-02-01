NASHIK: A priest in temple town of Trimbakeshwar in the district was booked today for allegedly beating up an Indore resident over a monetary dispute related to a ritual last month, police said.

Kaustubh Muley was booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on the complaint lodged by Omkar Patel, a Trimbakeshwar police station official said.

According to police, Patel came to the town, known for the ancient 'jyotirlinga' of Lord Shiva, to perform a ritual called "kalsarp pooja" and was put up at Muley's residence.

Quoting the complaint, police said Muley had agreed to perform the ritual for Rs 3,000 but later demanded Rs 5,000, which led to a dispute between him and Patel.

No arrest is made yet, police said.