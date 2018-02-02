GURGAON: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today paid an unscheduled visit to GD Goenka School, Sohna, a bus of which was recently pelted with stones by some miscreants protesting the release of the movie "Padmaavat".

Khattar interacted with teachers and students and lauded them for showing courage in the face of an adverse situation.

"Since I saw this incident on the television, what kept boggling my mind was why it should have happened to the little children. Though I am not feeling well, I decided to meet you all," he told the students.

When stones were being thrown at their bus, the children not only showed courage but also braved the situation with poise and calm, he said.

The chief minister assured the students that adequate arrangements would be made by the state government to prevent re-occurrence of such incidents. He said that in a democratic system, every citizen had the right to express his views but if a protest is to be registered, it should be done peacefully.

He lauded the teachers for acting sensibly during the incident and saving the students from being hurt.

A teacher told the chief minister that the students, upon being instructed, lied down between the seats of the bus and covered themselves.

Five woman teachers were accompanying the students in the bus.

After giving the students and teachers a patient hearing, the chief minister asked the students to forget the incident.

He also interacted with bus driver Ramesh who told the chief minister that three buses of GD Goenka School were in the queue on that day.

Out of these, two buses were provided safe passage by the Gurugram Police by pacifying the people but someone from the crowd threw stone on the front glass of his bus. It was followed by another stone which hit the driver's side glass window, he told the CM.

Welcoming the chief minister, Principal Nita Bali said he was quite concerned about the students and had taken time out meet them.