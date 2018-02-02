Image used for representational purpose.

BANDA: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s brother was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants in Singhpur area of Banda district.

Bisanda, Station House Officer (SHO), Prakash Yadav, said, “The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Tiwari, the younger brother of BJP leader Awdhesh Tiwari."

Rakesh has gone to his farmland near his house to guard the crop from the cattle when the incident took place.

The accused shot on his head and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

Rakesh died on the spot.

A case has been registered at Bisanda police station.

Further investigations are on.