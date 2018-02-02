NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examination has decided to make MBBS marks as a criterion for tie breaking of candidates and publishing a final merit list for National Entrance and Eligibility Test-PG days after it published the results.

About 1.3 lakh MBBS doctors had appeared in NEET-PG, 2017 to compete for getting PG seats in medical colleges across India in the academic session 2018-19 and the their results were put out on January 23.

A statement released by the NBE, under the Union ministry of health and family welfare said that in the results, the board has provided the marks obtained by each candidate but tie-breaking of candidates having same marks and same number of correct responses in NEET-PG 2018 shall be done on the basis of marks obtained in the MBBS professional exams.

"This is unlike previous NEET-PG and All India Post Graduate Medical Entrance Examination where only date of birth was utilized as a tie-breaking criteria. Due to candidates making incorrect MBBS marks entries in the online

application form and in order to ensure that the tie-breaking is accurate, NBE has given a onetime final opportunity to all the applicant candidates to make corrections in their MBBS marks

through the online portal and submit their scanned MBBS professional mark sheets as a proof of the same for the purpose of verification by NBE," the statement read.



The board also said that it has received complaints that tout or agents are alluring and misleading the candidates to help them in securing a good merit position or marks in lieu of money.

"NBE has taken this very seriously and has filed a complaint with the cyber cell and crime branch of

Delhi Police. Candidates are cautioned not to be misled by any such false and bogus claims," the board clarified.