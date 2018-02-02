NEW DELHI: The United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) on Friday announced the opening of its annual competition for Fulbright-Nehru, Fulbright-Kalam and other Fulbright fellowships.

USIEF expects to offer approximately 100 Fulbright-Nehru and six Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowships to Indian applicants in 2019.

Fellowship details are posted on the USIEF website (www.usief.org.in) and the first application deadline is June 15, 2018. Applicants may send any queries to ip@usief.org.in or contact one of the USIEF offices in New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, or Mumbai.

“Such exchanges have helped bring the people of India and the United States closer together through opportunities that enrich fellows’ academic, research, teaching and professional capacity,” the United States Embassy in India, said, in a statement.

“Alumni of exchange and scholarship programs administered by USIEF have demonstrated strong leadership in several fields, including agriculture, the arts, business, education, the environment, humanities and social sciences, public health, and science and technology. Outstanding Indian students, academics, teachers, policy makers, administrators, and professionals are encouraged to apply,” added the statement.