NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will continue to hear the plea in the Justice B H Loya death case on February 5, after arguments remained inconclusive today.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who is representing Bombay Lawyers Association in the Justice Loya death case said there is no harm in investigating the matter even if he died a natural death.

He pleaded to the apex court that the Bench must direct to let the pleadings be completed so that he has time to file the rejoinder.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra heard the petitions.

The top court had asked the Maharashtra government, earlier in the month, to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the "matter was very serious."

According to reports, Maharashtra-based journalist Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.