NEW DELHI: Karti Chidamabaram, son of Congress leader P. Chidambaram, on Friday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate saying his intercolutory application challenging the ED's action against him was pending in the Supreme Court and that the ED must await orders in the case.

Karti Chidambaram, through his advocate, sent a letter to the agency saying he has raised substantial questions of law in the interim application questioning the summons issued to him under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"In the circumstances, my client is not appearing before you on February 2, 2018 as directed by you," the letter read.

"My client requests that you kindly await orders of the Supreme Court in the said intercolutory application and not to insist on the appearance of Karti Chidamabaram on February 2 or on any other date," it said.

The agency had told Karti Chidambaram on Monday to appear before it. On January 18, he was questioned for over 10 hours by ED officials.

The agency raided on January 13 Karti Chidambaram's properties -- one in Delhi and four in Chennai. The Directorate had registered the money laundering case against him in May 2017.

Also named in a CBI FIR, along with INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea -- both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora -- and others, Karti Chidambaram is facing a probe for his alleged role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from the Mumbai-based INX Media, now 9X Media, for helping it get the FIPB clearance when it was run by the Mukerjeas.