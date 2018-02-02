NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl, suspected to have been sexually assaulted a few days ago, died at a city hospital due to septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction early on Friday, said hospital officials.

Authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and family members suspected that the injuries on the girl's private parts due to the sexual assault had triggered the health complications during treatment.

Hospital authorities said the child was brought to the paediatric emergency around 4 p.m. on Thursday

"During admission, she was bleeding from injuries to her private parts. The child was in decompensated septic shock with respiratory failure and multi-organ dysfunction. On detailed examination, doctors suspected sexual assault for which a MLC (medico-legal case) was lodged. Inspite of best efforts of doctors, the child expired at 12.45 a.m. on Friday," said the hospital in a statement.

According to police, the body has been sent to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for a postmortem probe.

"No case in this regard was made by the family members of the deceased although we are waiting for the post mortem report to take final call on the issue," said a senior police officer.

According to the girl's parents, the suspected assault occurred on Sunday when the victim had gone for tuition class near her residence in west Delhi's Ranholla and had complained of acute pain in her legs after returning.

Her mother sought to treat her rubbing balm and oil on her legs and the girl was sent to school where she studied in first standard the next day as she had an exam.

"The school informed us when her health deteriorated in the school. We took her to a nearby clinic but when she did not get any relief for next two days, we on Thursday admitted her to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she died during treatment," the girl's father, who works as a private contractor, told IANS.

He said that he initially did not suspect any foul play as the girl's mother dropped her at her tution class, taken by a woman teacher, and picked her up afterwards.

"We are suspecting foul play as per the doctor's version and will file complaint with police," he said, adding he is waiting for postmortem report.