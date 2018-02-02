GURDASPUR: A labourer died and three others fell unconscious this evening after a cylinder explosion at an ice factory near Batala town here led to leakage of ammonia gas, police said.

All four, including the owner of the unit, were taken to a civil hospital. A labourer identified as Gora was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

The owner Gursharan Singh, his brother and another labourer are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Further investigations are underway, police added.